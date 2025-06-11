iOS 26 Code Reveals Signs of AirPods Pro 3 Development

Apple launched iOS 26 during its big WWDC event on Monday. The developer beta was released for supported iPhones shortly after the event. Digging into the iOS 26 code has revealed a reference to the unreleased AirPods Pro 3, as discovered by MacRumors.

AirPods Pro 3 was also subtly mentioned last month in one of Apple’s software releases, with the phrase “AirPods Pro 2 and later.” However, the latest leak explicitly names AirPods Pro 3, confirming its development and suggesting an imminent launch of Apple’s next Pro audio product.

Aside from the name, no additional details, such as features or a launch date, have been found. Apple will likely announce the new AirPods Pro this fall, during its big iPhone launch event in September. Apple usually releases its flagship products during this launch, and the previous Pro AirPods have all been launched in the fall.

It is highly unlikely that Apple will break this streak. Moreover, the previous Pro AirPods, the AirPods Pro 2, were launched way back in September 2022. It will be exactly three years since that launch in September of this year, and Apple knows there is a major due for an upgrade.

What Can We Expect From the AirPods Pro 3?

We don’t have any major leaks regarding the hardware specifications of the 3rd Gen AirPods Pro. However, going by the trend, we can expect enhancements in sound quality, better active noise cancellation performance, a slimmed-down case as seen on the AirPods 4, and Apple might even throw in a heart rate monitoring feature.

We might also see the new H3 audio chip inside these new AirPods. While these are just rumors, all we can do is wait for the official launch or perhaps a new leak for more details.