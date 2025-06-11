iOS 26 has Passport Support to Apple Wallet for Digital ID Access

Apple is finally expanding digital ID support in iOS 26 with the addition of U.S. passports to Apple Wallet. Announced at WWDC25, this move marks a significant step toward nationwide digital ID adoption in the United States.

Until now, Apple Wallet has only supported driver’s licenses and state IDs in 9 states and Puerto Rico, a feature first introduced in iOS 15. Three more states are on the way, but that still leaves most of the country without access. Passport support in Apple Wallet opens the door for every U.S. citizen to carry a digital ID, regardless of whether their state supports driver’s licenses or state IDs in the app.

According to Apple, users will be able to present their digital passport at TSA checkpoints, in person, and online. This expands the Wallet app’s utility beyond local IDs and helps standardize digital identification nationwide.

Not a Full Replacement Yet

Despite the convenience, a digital passport won’t replace the physical document completely. Apple notes that users should still carry their real passport, especially when traveling internationally. TSA support is promising, but international systems still rely on physical documents in most cases.

Still, the integration offers real benefits. It provides a backup ID, simplifies airport check-ins, and moves the platform closer to being a universal identity solution.