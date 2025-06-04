iOS 26 May Let You Replace Siri With Other Assistants

Apple is reportedly preparing to allow users in the European Union (EU) to replace Siri with third-party voice assistants in the upcoming iOS 26 update. This move comes in response to anticipated EU regulations aimed at promoting competition and user choice in digital markets.

According to a report by Bloomberg, Apple is working on changes to its operating systems that would enable users to switch from Siri to alternative voice assistants, such as ChatGPT or Google Gemini. This change would mark the first time Apple has permitted users to set a different default voice assistant on its devices.

This development follows a similar pattern observed in previous iOS updates. For instance, iOS 18.4 allowed EU users to set a default navigation app, enabling alternatives like Google Maps to replace Apple Maps. However, these changes have been limited to the EU, and it’s unclear whether the ability to replace Siri will be available to users in other regions.

Potential for Global Expansion

While the initial rollout of this feature is expected to be confined to the EU, there are indications that Apple might consider expanding it globally. Several factors could influence this decision, including regulatory pressures in other markets, potential revenue opportunities from partnerships with third-party assistant providers, and the relatively low likelihood of widespread user adoption.

Apple faces similar regulatory challenges in other parts of the world, including the United States. By proactively offering users the option to choose their preferred voice assistant, Apple could preempt potential legal actions that might force more significant changes to its ecosystem.

Additionally, allowing third-party voice assistants could open new revenue streams for Apple. The company’s lucrative search deal with Google demonstrates the financial benefits of such partnerships. By enabling alternative assistants, Apple could negotiate agreements that provide ongoing revenue when users opt for services like ChatGPT, Perplexity, or Google Gemini.

It’s also worth noting that, historically, only a small percentage of iPhone users have taken advantage of the ability to change default apps for functions like mail and messaging. This suggests that, even if Apple were to expand the option to replace Siri globally, the impact on its user base might be minimal.

The potential introduction of an option to replace Siri in iOS 26 represents a significant shift in Apple’s approach to its voice assistant. While initially driven by regulatory requirements in the EU, this change could pave the way for greater user choice and flexibility in Apple’s ecosystem.

As WWDC 2025 approaches, we’ll soon get to see how Apple addresses these developments and whether similar options will become available in other regions.