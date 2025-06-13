iOS 26 Release Roadmap: Which Features Are Coming First?

Apple introduced dozens of changes with iOS 26, questionable rename aside. But if WWDC24 taught us anything, it’s that releases take time. Based on past rollouts, we can expect UI tweaks and lightweight features to land early, while simpler Apple Intelligence tools will follow in later updates. Heavier AI components, especially those tied to Siri and on-device LLMs, likely won’t arrive until next year. Let’s take a closer look at our (speculated) release roadmap of iOS 26 features.
Initial Launch
New Control Center and Liquid Glass Visuals
UI overhauls are almost always included in the initial release. These were heavily featured during the keynote and already appear in beta builds, which strongly suggests you’ll see them on day one.
Custom Snooze Length for Alarms
This is a simple settings toggle. It doesn’t rely on any AI processing or server-side integration, so it’s easy to roll out with the first version of iOS 26.
Safety Check While Blocking a Contact
It builds on existing system security workflows. Apple tends to prioritize safety features early, and this one is already present in the current beta.
Use Focus to Silence SIM
Focus mode enhancements are usually baked into the first build. This feature extends existing logic and doesn’t require much back-end rework.
Specify Spelling with Dictation
This is a low-lift feature using on-device voice models that have been around since iOS 15. It’s functional out of the box and unlikely to require a delay.
Adaptive Power Mode + Estimated Time to Charge
Battery optimization settings typically appear at launch. These rely on existing battery health analytics rather than new services, so no reason to hold them.
AirPods Auto-Switch with CarPlay
This is more of a firmware-level change across devices than a system update. Given that AirPods and CarPlay already support similar handoff logic, it’s safe to expect this early.
Partial Text Selection in Bubbles
A clear UI refinement that feels long overdue. No AI dependency, no iCloud sync concerns—just better touch input for Messages.
Suggested Reminders
Apple has released similar quality-of-life updates in past first builds. The logic here isn’t complex—it likely runs on-device and appears in the beta interface already.
Add Contact in Group Threads
This is a front-end tweak to Messages that won’t break existing flows. Apple won’t need extended testing to include this in the public release.
Rich Entry Layout for Journals
Apple demoed this directly during WWDC and it aligns with the app’s default behavior. No generative logic needed here, so it’s ready at launch.
Multiple Journals and Entry Maps
This expands what the app already does. With Journaling Framework now public, these features are likely already in place in dev builds.
Relevant Video Thumbnails in Search
Spotlight and in-app search don’t need AI to preview video thumbnails. This is a UI/media enhancement that builds on the Photos and Files apps.
Communication Requests for Parental Controls
Arabic/English Multiscript Keyboard
Language updates nearly always appear in version .0. It’s a keyboard-level feature with no ties to Apple Intelligence.
Braille Access
This is a system-level addition, not tied to AI or cloud services. Given Apple’s accessibility focus, it’ll likely roll out on time.
More Audio Playback Speeds
Playback speed controls already exist across apps like Podcasts and Apple Books. This simply standardizes the UI and timing logic across more content types.
Enhance Dialogue
It builds on existing Personal Voice and Headphone Accommodations. Since it’s audio processing on-device, there’s little reason to delay it.
Auto-Categorize Notes/Reminders
New Monogram Styles for Contacts
Visual styling updates usually land early. They only change how contact cards display, not back
New Incident Reports in Maps
Apple Maps enhancements often launch alongside the new OS version since they generally use Apple’s own data.
Mid-Cycle
Live Translation (FaceTime, Messages, Phone)
Live translation involves real-time audio and language models. Apple will likely wait for stability and regional accuracy before rollout.
Screen Sharing and SharePlay on Calls
Since it ties into call privacy and cross-device syncing, Apple may delay it until after initial release testing.
Call Transcriptions in Notes
Cross-app features take longer to polish. Linking Phone and Notes likely needs more beta cycles to maintain smooth syncing.
Smart Order Summaries in Mail
Parsing third-party emails for delivery details involves multiple formats. Apple may need extra time for refinement and merchant compatibility.
Events Auto-Tagged in Photos
Photo metadata tagging based on time, faces, or place often misfires early. Expect tweaks before Apple pushes this live.
Visual Intelligence (Screen Understanding, Context-Aware Queries)
Contextual assistance is a major promise, but one that’s still rough. Apple will want more functionality testing first.
Genmoji Creation with Emoji Fusion + Image Inputs
Basic Genmoji launches early, but full customization through photos likely needs further tuning. Expect updates mid-cycle as feedback rolls in.
Accessibility Reader
It’s unclear whether this feature works offline. Apple could delay its full rollout while refining the reading engine.
Games App
Games app was mentioned briefly and shown only in glimpses, and that usually signals a delayed launch, similar to Journal last year.
Later Point Release
Apple Intelligence Tools
The entire Apple Intelligence package isn’t arriving with iOS 26. It’s staged, with full functionality expected by early 2026.
Foundation Models API for Developers
Since it opens deep integration, Apple may hold this until the rest of Apple Intelligence matures across first-party apps.
Hold Assist and Enhanced Call Screening
Call handling involves real-time decisions. Apple may need extended testing, especially to avoid accidental hangs or missed prompts.
AirPods Pause on Sleep + Auto-Switch with CarPlay
AirPods updates often depend on firmware cycles. Expect this to pair with later hardware or AirPods Pro software updates.
Block List in Settings
Apple quietly rolls out contact and privacy changes. This could appear alongside a future security-focused point release.
Export Notes to Markdown
Exporting to Markdown adds complexity in formatting. Apple might save this for users with iPad or Mac cross-functionality.
Of course, all these are merely speculations based on last year’s release roadmap. Check Newsroom and Mac Observer to stay updated on the latest developments.