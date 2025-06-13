iOS 26 Will Carve Out Storage So Updates Don’t Crash

Apple’s first developer beta of iOS 26 quietly adds a behind-the-scenes safeguard: the system can now carve out some of your iPhone’s free space in advance so automatic updates have room to download and install.

Apple’s release notes spell it out: “Depending on the amount of free space available, iOS might dynamically reserve update space for Automatic Updates to download and install successfully.” The tweak targets one of the most common update headaches. In recent years, major iOS releases have pushed 5 GB or more, leaving owners of 64 GB or even 128 GB models scrambling to delete photos or apps every September.

By pre-allocating storage, Apple can reduce the odds that an overnight update fails and rolls back, one of the few moments when iOS still feels fragile to non-technical users. Exactly how aggressively the OS sets that reservation, or whether it will temporarily evict cached data, remains undocumented; Apple has offered no technical deep dive beyond the single line in the change log.

The storage safety net joins a long list of new tricks headed to iPhones this fall. iOS 26 introduces the sweeping Liquid Glass design language, on-device “Apple Intelligence” features like Genmoji creation, and a trimmed-down navigation scheme that hides interface chrome until you need it.

Reserving storage may sound mundane next to flashy UI overhauls, but it underscores a shift in focus for iOS 26: make the basics feel bullet-proof while the platform embarks on its most ambitious visual and AI makeover in a decade. If the feature works as advertised, the next “Install Tonight” prompt should be far less stressful, no photo purge required.

Apple previewed the update at WWDC 2025, seeded today’s revised beta to developers, and says a public beta will arrive in July. The finished build is still on track for a September rollout alongside the iPhone 17 lineup.