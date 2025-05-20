iOS Now Lets You Set Google Translate as Default Translation App

Apple now allows iPhone and iPad users to set Google Translate as the default translation app, replacing Apple’s built-in Translate tool. This change comes with iOS 18.4 and iPadOS 18.4, which add system-wide options for choosing default apps in several categories, including translation.

With this update, translation requests triggered through Siri or text selection popups can now be routed directly to Google Translate, giving users more flexibility and control.

How to Set Google Translate as Default

To enable Google Translate as your default, install the latest version of the app. Then go to:

Settings > Apps > Default Apps > Translation

Select Google Translate from the list.

This shift aligns with requirements under the European Union’s Digital Markets Act (DMA), which forces Apple to open up key system functions. Although the law targets the EU, Apple has rolled out the default translation setting globally.

Part of a Broader Shift

The ability to change translation apps joins earlier options to switch defaults for browsers, email, messaging, calling, passwords, and navigation. While Apple has traditionally kept tight control over its default apps, this update signals a broader shift. Developers now have a more level playing field, and users benefit from increased freedom of choice.

According to Apple’s release notes and as reported by multiple outlets, Google is among the first to support the new translation default setting.