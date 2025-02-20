iOS Users Call for Apple to Fix Bugs Before Adding New Features

Apple users are voicing concerns about the current state of iOS, calling for a renewed focus on stability and refinement. Many feel that recent versions of iOS have become less polished and more prone to bugs, resembling issues that some users associate with Android devices.

Users report various problems with iOS, including text editing issues, laggy keyboards, inconsistent autocorrect, AirDrop malfunctions, camera glitches, and difficulties with home screen icon organization. There’s a growing sentiment that Apple is adding too many new things without properly refining existing ones, leading to a sense of feature overload. Some users feel overwhelmed by additions like the Invitations app, which they consider unnecessary.

Performance issues have also been a point of contention, with reports of stuttering, freezing, and app crashes increasing, especially since the release of iOS 16. Many users express a preference for iOS 19 to prioritize bug fixes and performance improvements rather than introducing new capabilities. There are calls for more thorough testing and refinement before new versions are released, as well as suggestions to remove underutilized features to simplify the OS and reduce probable points of failure.

The topic of AI integration has also sparked discussion among users. Despite AI being a trending subject, there are concerns that rushing to add AI-powered features could lead to more instability in the operating system.

Interestingly, opinions on Android are mixed among iOS users. Some who switched from Android find iOS more frustrating; others maintain that Android still has big shortcomings. This suggests that both platforms have room for improvement in terms of user experience and stability.

Looking ahead, there are rumors of a redesign for iOS 19. However, many users seem more interested in what they call a “Snow Leopard” moment for iOS – a release focused on refining and optimizing existing features rather than introducing new ones. Despite this, there’s also recognition that Apple faces pressure to innovate and may not be able to focus solely on refinement due to market expectations.

A couple of years ago, you couldn’t find anyone saying that moving to an Android has given them a better UI experience. But times change, I guess.