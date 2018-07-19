Survey Says: iOS Users Hate App Subscriptions but Spend More Anyway

Research from Creative Strategies show that iOS users don’t like app subscriptions, but still spend more than Android users. The data comes from a survey of 800 smartphone users in the U.S.

Survey Results

The results of the survey show that 20% of them browse the App Store daily. A further 32% say they browse it weekly. On the Android side, 9% of people browse the Play Store daily, while 21% browse weekly.

Of course, the results of any survey with a small sample size should be taken with a grain of salt. But we’ve been hearing a similar story for years now: iPhone users spend more than Android users.

When it comes to in-app purchases, the results were similar in that the people “did not feel like they were tricked into an in-app purchase or subscription.” However, subscription-based apps had different results. 54% of iOS users said they prefer a one-time payment and 47% of Android users said the same.

