iOttie has released a line of iPhone 13 accessories that work with MagSafe. The Velox line gives off a luxurious experience with champagne gold accents and soft finishes.

With a slim and elegant design to elevate any car’s interior, the Velox™ Wireless Charging Air Vent Mount is a MagSafe compatible accessory to keep your iPhone charged and visible while on the road. Its powerful magnetic grip will hold the iPhone 12 or iPhone 13 securely in place (even on rough roads) while simultaneously delivering up to 7.5W of wireless power.

The Velox Wireless Charging Air Vent Mount is made with an aluminum housing for efficient heat dissipation, allowing any MagSafe series iPhone to charge with maximum efficiency. The mount has a super strong ball joint that is easily adjustable for optimal viewing angles. Silicone prongs provide a vice-like grip and allow the mount to be installed quickly and securely.

The Velox™ Wireless Charging Power Bank is a pocket-friendly portable battery pack and MagSafe compatible charger. Designed with the latest technology, its 5000mAh battery has enough power to add 30+ hours of extra usage to any iPhone 12 or iPhone 13. Its embedded auto detector senses your device, and automatically turns on wireless charging. When your phone is removed, the sensor will turn the power bank off to conserve battery. It is built as an iPhone portable charger, but thanks to its bi-directional USB-C port, it also works as a power bank for additional devices and accessories.