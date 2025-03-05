iPad Air and iPad Go Green With 100% Recycled Materials and Carbon Neutral Goals

Apple has announced updates to its iPad Air and iPad models, with a central focus on increasing the use of recycled materials and progressing toward carbon neutrality. The Apple Carbon Neutral initiative shows the company’s ongoing efforts to minimize environmental impact throughout its product lifecycle.

The iPad Air now utilizes 100% recycled aluminum in its enclosure, a change that reduces the need for newly mined resources. Additionally, both the iPad Air and the standard iPad incorporate 100% recycled tin in the solder of their main logic boards. These material adjustments represent a step in Apple’s broader sustainability initiatives.

Apple has set a goal to achieve carbon neutrality across its entire product footprint by 2030. This objective encompasses reductions in emissions related to manufacturing processes, transportation logistics, customer usage, and end-of-life recycling. The company is implementing changes across its supply chain and manufacturing operations to meet these targets. The increased integration of recycled materials is a component of this strategy.

The company has released information regarding the specific materials used in the updated iPad Air and iPad models. This information includes details on the sources of recycled materials and the processes involved in their integration.