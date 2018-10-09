IDC Admits iPad Market Share is at the Top

Since the launch of the iPad in 2018, the International Data Corporation has created a media narrative around the idea that the iPad is only good for “media consumption,” and it wasn’t a serious product. But now it recognizes that iPad market share is at the top (via AppleInsider).

iPad Market Share

Tablets like the iPad have affected PC sales ever since they launched. Global tablet sales have fallen year after year for the last fifteen quarters, according to IDC’s own data. And sales have fallen faster this year, from a 5.4% drop last fall to a 13.4% drop this summer.

However, at the same time iPad sales have risen. Apple ships roughly 10 million iPads each quarter, and the iPad is responsible for a third of all tablet shipments. The only other tablet maker that has had decent tablet sales is Huawei.

Over the past four quarters Apple added just under two million new sales. At the same time Samsung—in second place—lost over two million unit sales. Amazon coming in at third place had annual tablet sales of 14.8 million units over the last four quarters.

Despite Apple’s premium prices, we have raw data to show that the iPad is the most popular tablet, with the most affordable model coming in at US$329.