iPad Mini 7 Has Twice the RAM of iPad Mini 6; What Else Has Changed?

Apple has unveiled the iPad Mini 7, with several upgrades over its predecessor, the iPad Mini 6. Here’s a detailed comparison of the two models:

Both models have an 8.3″ LCD display with a 60Hz refresh rate and Touch ID.

Performance

iPad Mini 6: Equipped with the A15 chip and 4GB of RAM.

Pad Mini 7: Upgraded to the A17 Pro chip with 8GB of RAM.

Camera and Imaging

iPad Mini 6: Comes with a 12MP wide camera and Smart HDR 3.

iPad Mini 7: Features a similar 12MP wide camera but with Smart HDR 4.

Apple Pencil Support

iPad Mini 6: Lacks support for advanced Apple Pencil features.

iPad Mini 7: Supports Apple Pencil Pro with hover capabilities.

Connectivity

iPad Mini 6: Supports Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0.

iPad Mini 7: Upgraded to Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3.

Both models offer up to 10 hours of battery life for web browsing. However, when it comes to the charging USB-C Port, the iPad Mini 6 supports data transfer speeds up to 5Gbps, while the iPad Mini 7 doubles this capability to up to 10Gbps.

Storage

iPad Mini 6: Available in 64GB and 256GB configurations.

iPad Mini 7: Offers expanded storage options of 128GB, 256GB, and now up to 512GB.

Both models start(ed) at $499.

More here.