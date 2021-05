The latest iPad Pro, now with an M1, became available to order on Friday. The 11-inch model starts at US$799 and the 12.9-inch model starts at US$1,099.

Order iPad Pro with M1 Chip and Liquid Retina XDR Display

As well as the Apple silicon M1 chip, the new iPad Pro has a Liquid Retina XDR display, an 8-core CPU and 8-core GPU, and a 16-core Apple Neural Engine, and storage options going up to 2TB. It is available in Space Grey and Silver. It is expected to ship in the second half of May.