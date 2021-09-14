Apple announced a new iPad at its ‘California Streaming’ event on Tuesday. It comes with the A13 Bionic chip, a 10.2-inch Retina display with True Tone, and a 12MP Ultra Wide front camera. Apple says that despite the upgrades, the new iPad continues to boast one-day battery life.

Ninth-Generation iPad Offers More Memory and Additional Features Like Center Stage

The latest iPad starts at US$329. Online orders open today, with the device in stores from Friday, September 24.

The new camera offers the Center Stage feature, and there is also support for Apple Pencil (1st generation) and Smart Keyboard. There is also twice the storage of the previous generation, starting at 64GB.

Commenting, Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing, said: