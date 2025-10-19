iPad Users Say ‘System Data’ Is Out of Control After iPadOS 26 Update

With iOS and iPadOS 26, Apple added a behavior that can reserve space for automatic updates. When automatic installs are on, the system sets aside a chunk of storage, labeled in settings as “Reserved space for automatic updates.” Early beta notes and coverage flagged this addition, and users now see it in the Storage screen.

Credits: Reddit

The screenshot says it all. iPadOS takes about 25 GB, while “System Data” swallows another 28 GB, leaving a 128 GB iPad squeezed to the margins. The Reddit thread captured the mood, but the storage math is the real story.

System Data is the other culprit. Apple groups caches, logs, and temporary files under that label, and it expands or shrinks as the device needs working room. In normal conditions, iOS purges this space when you push it, but it does not always release fast enough, especially during big updates. Apple’s own guides point you to Settings > General > [Device] Storage to monitor it, and to keep headroom for updates.

Why 128 GB owners feel the squeeze

Major updates often download large packages, then stage files while keeping the current OS intact until the swap. That double booking can demand far more than the listed download size. Apple support pages acknowledge storage-related update failures and recommend alternatives when space runs tight.

You can cut the problem down without wiping your iPad. First, turn off automatic installs to stop the reserved block from reappearing while you reclaim space. Then remove any partially downloaded update, restart, and trigger the update only when you have enough free space or a computer nearby. If over-the-air still balks, Apple advises updating with a Mac via Finder, which shifts most of the heavy lifting to the computer.

Some users in the thread reported dramatic System Data spikes after failed or repeated attempts. That tracks with cached installers and temporary files that linger. Apple says System Data and caches do clear under storage pressure, but manual steps speed it up. Start with app-level cleanups, then remove the downloaded update, and only as a last resort consider a backup, full reset, and restore.

If you are shopping, baseline storage still is one of the aspects you should consider or give priority. Apple’s generous software support keeps old iPads eligible, but the cost is bigger installers and staging space. A 256 GB floor protects you from this crunch, particularly if you keep media offline or use pro apps.

Quick actions that work

In Settings > General > Software Update, delete the downloaded update, restart, and try again with more headroom.

Temporarily turn off automatic installs to release the “Reserved” block before you free space.

Update using a Mac and Finder to avoid large on-device staging.

Clear big app caches and downloads from the Storage list; System Data will shrink as pressure rises.

Users with 64 GB or even 32 GB units face steeper tradeoffs, as the thread showed. The takeaway for 128 GB iPad owners is simple. Disable auto installs while you reclaim space, remove the stuck update, and, if needed, finish the job over a cable. You keep your apps, you avoid a factory reset, and you reclaim the gigabytes you paid for.