iPadOS 15.8.4 Out For iPad Air 2 and 4th Gen iPad mini

iPadOS 15.8.4 addresses critical vulnerabilities impacting older models such as the iPad Air 2 and fourth-generation iPad mini, ensuring continued protection against potential threats despite hardware limitations preventing upgrades to newer OS versions like iPadOS 18 or 17.

This update resolves issues related to USB Restricted Mode bypasses during physical attacks by improving state management protocols while addressing WebKit sandbox breaches through enhanced checks that mitigate unauthorized actions from malicious web content.

By delivering these fixes, Apple reinforces its commitment to safeguarding legacy devices from sophisticated exploits while maintaining compatibility with modern apps wherever possible.

