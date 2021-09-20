Along with iOS 15 and watchOS 8, Apple has officially released iPadOS 15 on Monday. You can install it through Settings > General > Software Update.
iPadOS 15
iPadOS 15 brings some features found in iOS 14, like App Library and Widgets, but also introduces new features.
- Notes goes systemwide with Quick Note, a fast way to take notes anywhere across iPadOS. Whether browsing in Safari or searching for a restaurant on Yelp, users can bring up Quick Note to jot down a thought and save links, providing an easy way to get back to exactly what they were viewing.
- Widgets can now be placed among apps on the Home Screen, providing more information at a glance and offering a more personalized experience. A new larger widget size, designed specifically for the larger display of iPad, is perfect for showcasing videos, music, games, photos, and more.
- The App Library also comes to iPad, which automatically organizes all apps into helpful categories like Productivity, Games, and Recently Added, and is easily accessible right from the Dock.
- With spatial audio, voices in a FaceTime call sound like they’re coming from the direction in which the person is positioned on the screen. Voice Isolation, a new microphone mode, uses machine learning to eliminate background noise and prioritize the user’s voice, while Wide Spectrum allows for every bit of background sound to come through.
- Later this fall, SharePlay will deliver a new way for users to share experiences with friends and family while on a FaceTime call, such as listening to songs together, watching a TV show or movie, completing a workout together, or sharing their screen to view apps.