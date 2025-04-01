iPadOS 16.7.11 Out For Older iPads, 9.7-inch iPad Pro and first-generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro

iPadOS 16.7.11 brings essential updates to older iPads, including the 9.7-inch iPad Pro and first-generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro models. This release focuses on resolving security vulnerabilities that could compromise user data or device functionality under specific attack scenarios. Among the fixes is an issue tied to Advanced Data Protection settings in iCloud that previously caused difficulties in enabling or disabling this feature.

While no new functionalities are added in this version, Apple continues to prioritize stability and security for users who rely on older hardware by addressing WebKit sandbox breaches and authorization flaws reported in previous versions of iPadOS.

This update ensures that legacy devices remain secure while maintaining compatibility with modern apps and services within Apple’s ecosystem.