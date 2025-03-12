iPadOS 18.3.2 Update Released: Bug Fixes and Security Updates

iPadOS 18.3.2 is a minor update that mirrors many of the changes found in iOS 18.3.2. It addresses issues with streaming content playback and resolves micro stutters that affect some users. The update also includes a critical security patch for a WebKit vulnerability, which is essential for protecting against probable threats.

Like iOS, it enhances the Home app’s performance and improves Matter support for better smart home integration. Additionally, it refines the App Intents framework to offer more personalized app experiences without compromising user privacy.