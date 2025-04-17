iPadOS 18.4.1 (22E252) Fixes Security Flaws and CarPlay Issues

Apple has released iPadOS 18.4.1, focusing on bug fixes and security improvements. This update addresses two main security vulnerabilities. The first is in CoreAudio, where a memory corruption issue could let code run from a malicious audio file. Apple says this flaw was found by its team and the Google Threat Analysis Group.

The second vulnerability is in the RPAC framework, which could let attackers with read-and-write access bypass pointer authentication. Apple says both issues may have been used in real-world attacks, making this update important for all users.

The update also fixes a problem with wireless CarPlay in select vehicles. Some users had issues where CarPlay would not connect or would disconnect unexpectedly. Apple says this update restores reliable CarPlay functionality across affected models. In addition to these fixes, iPadOS 18.4.1 brings general stability improvements and better battery performance. Users may also notice improved multitasking and more reliable Apple Pencil connectivity.

Apple recommends all users install this update as soon as possible. The update is available for all compatible iPad models and can be installed through the Settings app. Apple is already testing iPadOS 18.5, which will bring further changes in the coming months. iPadOS 18.4.1 does not bring new user-facing options, but it focuses on making the system safer and more reliable for everyday use.