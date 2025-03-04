iPadOS 18.4 Beta 2 Arrives with Mail Categorization and More

The second beta of iPadOS 18.4 is now available for developers, bringing new features and improvements to iPad users. One of the key additions in iPadOS 18.4 Beta 2 is the Mail Categorization feature, which organizes emails into categories like transactions, updates, promotions, and primary.

This helps users manage their inboxes more efficiently by automatically sorting incoming messages. iPadOS 18.4 Beta 2 also includes new Apple Intelligence languages, expanding the capabilities of Siri and other AI-powered features on the iPad. Image Playground, a tool for creative image generation, has received enhancements in this beta, though specific details about these improvements have not been disclosed.

As with most beta releases, iPadOS 18.4 Beta 2 likely includes various bug fixes and performance optimizations to improve the overall iPad experience. Developers can now test their apps against these new features and changes to ensure compatibility and take advantage of the new capabilities in their applications.