iPadOS 18.4 Beta 3: Expanding Mail Categorization and More

iPadOS 18.4 beta 3 continues to refine the iPad experience with expanded Mail Categorization, helping users organize their emails more efficiently. This feature, which categorizes emails into different sections, makes it easier for users to prioritize their messages. The update also introduces new emoji characters, adding more expressive options for communication.

Additionally, iPadOS 18.4 supports the Sketch style in Image Playground, allowing users to transform images into hand-drawn sketches. A dedicated Vision Pro app is also included, enabling Vision Pro owners to manage their headset settings and content directly from their iPads.

iPadOS 18.4 also includes Ambient Music options, similar to iOS, providing users with easy access to relaxing music playlists from the Control Center. These enhancements are part of Apple’s effort to improve productivity and user interaction on iPads.

While specific new features in beta 3 may be limited, the overall update is expected to enhance user experience with improved mail management and creative tools. Apple plans to release iPadOS 18.4 in early April, aligning with the iOS 18.4 release.