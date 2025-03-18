iPadOS 18.4 Beta 4 Has New Mail Experience and Apple Intelligence Features

Apple has seeded the fourth beta of iPadOS 18.4, introducing significant updates to the Mail app and expanding Apple Intelligence capabilities. The new Mail experience represents a major overhaul of the email management system on iPads. It includes on-device categorization for better inbox management and automatically sorting incoming emails into Primary, Transactions, Updates, and Promotions categories. The iPadOS 18.4 Beta 4 version is highly anticipated for these features.

This feature aims to streamline email organization and help users focus on important messages. Additionally, a new digest view for business emails has been introduced, consolidating relevant emails from businesses and allowing users to quickly scan important information. These improvements in iPadOS 18.4 Beta 4 are designed to enhance productivity and reduce email-related stress for iPad users. The update also adds support for new languages in Apple Intelligence, expanding its accessibility to a wider global audience.

This includes support for Chinese, French, German, Italian, Brazilian Portuguese, Spanish, Japanese, Korean, and localized English for Singapore and India. In terms of creative tools, the iPadOS 18.4 Beta 4 introduces the Sketch style in Image Playground alongside existing Animation and Illustration options. This feature allows users to create playful images quickly and is integrated into various apps, including Messages. The Genmoji feature has also received an update, with the keyboard icon being tweaked for better discoverability.

This change makes it easier for users to access and create custom emojis within iPadOS. These enhancements collectively aim to improve the user experience across communication, productivity, and creativity on iPad devices.