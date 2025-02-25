iPadOS 18.4 Public Beta Brings Mail Categorization and More

Apple has made the public beta of iPadOS 18.4 available for testing, bringing a host of new features and improvements to iPad users. This update focuses on enhancing productivity and user experience across various aspects of the operating system.

One of the big additions in iPadOS 18.4 is Mail Categorization, a feature previously only available on iPhone. This capability automatically sorts emails into different categories such as Personal, Transactions, and Promotions, helping users manage their inboxes more efficiently. The categorization uses machine learning to understand the content and context of each email, improving over time as it learns from user interactions.

The update also adds support for choosing default Translation apps, giving users more flexibility in how they handle language translation tasks on their iPads. In the European Union, users will also have the option to set default Navigation apps, a change that comes in response to recent regulatory requirements in the region.

iPadOS 18.4 expands Apple Intelligence support to EU users, bringing the full suite of AI-powered features to this market. This includes improved text recognition, smart suggestions in various apps, and enhanced Siri capabilities.

The new Ambient Music controls in Control Center are another notable addition. These controls let users quickly access playlists tailored for different moods and activities, such as relaxation, focus, or sleep. Users can select from curated playlists or create their own, adding a new dimension to how they use music on their iPads.

The update also brings improvements to multitasking capabilities. The new Split View enhancements make it easier to work with multiple apps simultaneously, with improved gestures for moving content between apps and a more intuitive interface for managing app pairings.

For creative professionals, iPadOS 18.4 includes updates to key productivity apps. Pages, Numbers, and Keynote now have enhanced collaboration features, making it easier for teams to work together on documents, spreadsheets, and presentations.

As with all beta software, users should be aware that they may encounter some instability or bugs when using this pre-release version of iPadOS. The public beta is available for download to registered beta testers through the Apple Beta Software Program.