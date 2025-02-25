iPadOS 18.4 Public Beta Introduces Ambient Music Controls

The iPadOS 18.4 public beta adds new Ambient Music controls to the Control Center, giving iPad users quick access to mood-based playlists. These controls offer playlists optimized for different activities and states of mind, including Chill, Productivity, Sleep, and Wellbeing.

Users can choose from preset playlists or create their own, making it easier to set the right atmosphere for various tasks or moments throughout the day. The new controls integrate with Apple Music and third-party music apps that support this feature. Users can customize the Ambient Music widget in the Control Center to show their most-used playlists or moods for quick access.

The system uses on-device intelligence to suggest appropriate playlists based on the time of day, user activity, and past listening habits. This addition to iPadOS aims to enhance the iPad’s utility as a device for both work and relaxation.

The Ambient Music controls also include options for adjusting sound characteristics like tempo and intensity, allowing for fine-tuned audio environments. As with all features in the public beta, users should be aware that they may encounter some instability or bugs when testing this new capability.