iPadOS 18.4 RC Brings Enhanced Mail Experience and More

iPadOS 18.4 RC introduces significant updates, particularly in the Mail app, which now features on-device categorization and a digest view to organize emails more efficiently. This new system automatically sorts emails into categories like Primary, Transactions, Updates, and Promotions, making it easier for users to manage their inbox.

The update also includes a new Apple News+ Food section, similar to iOS, providing access to recipes and culinary tips. The Image Playground now supports a Sketch style, allowing users to create hand-drawn images with a more artistic flair. Ambient music controls have been added to the Control Center, offering options like Chill, Productivity, Sleep, and Wellbeing, which can enhance the user’s audio experience based on their current activity or mood.

Apple Intelligence languages have been expanded to include Chinese, French, German, Italian, Brazilian Portuguese, Spanish, Japanese, Korean, and localized English for Singapore and India. This expansion aims to make iPadOS more accessible to users worldwide by providing features that are tailored to their native languages.

Overall, iPadOS 18.4 RC focuses on enhancing productivity and user experience through both functional updates and new features.