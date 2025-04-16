iPadOS 18.5 Beta Now Available For Public

The public beta for iPadOS 18.5 has been made available to users, marking the latest step in Apple’s ongoing development of its tablet operating system. This release closely mirrors the changes introduced in iOS 18.5, with a particular emphasis on refining the Mail app experience. Users can now choose to display or hide contact photos in the Mail app, a feature that allows for a cleaner and more traditional inbox layout. Additionally, the option to group emails by sender has been added, making it easier for users to manage and organize their correspondence.

These changes are designed to provide greater flexibility and control over how emails are presented, addressing feedback from users who preferred the simpler layouts of earlier iPadOS versions. Apart from these interface adjustments, iPadOS 18.5 is largely focused on performance enhancements and bug fixes, aiming to deliver a smoother and more reliable experience across supported iPad models. The update also includes minor visual updates to the AppleCare & Warranty section in Settings, aligning with similar changes seen on iOS.

As with all public betas, Apple encourages users to provide feedback to help identify any remaining issues before the final release. The iPadOS 18.5 public beta is available to anyone enrolled in Apple’s Beta Software Program.