iPadOS 18.5 Beta Out With Improved Mail Settings and AppleCare Integration

The iPadOS 18.5 beta is now available for developers, offering subtle yet meaningful updates aimed at improving user experience. Similar to its counterpart on iPhone, this beta introduces changes to the Mail app, allowing users to toggle Contact Photos and disable the “Group By Sender” feature directly from within the app itself. This adjustment eliminates the need to navigate through the Settings app, making email management more intuitive and efficient.

Another improvement comes in the form of a dedicated AppleCare banner within the Settings app under “General > AppleCare and Warranty.” This new addition simplifies access to warranty information and plan management tools, providing users with a more streamlined way to handle their device coverage needs.

Alongside these functional updates, iPadOS 18.5 also includes bug fixes that address issues affecting StoreKit and Writing Tools, among other system components.

While this beta does not introduce groundbreaking features, it focuses on refining existing functionalities and ensuring smoother performance across apps. These changes highlight Apple’s ongoing commitment to enhancing usability and reliability across its software platforms as it prepares for larger announcements at WWDC.

