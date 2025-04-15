iPadOS 18.5 Developer Beta 2 (22F5059E) Out With Mail App Options and AppleCare Shortcut

Apple has made the second developer beta of iPadOS 18.5 available, offering iPad users a set of minor but useful enhancements. This update closely mirrors the changes introduced in iOS 18.5, with a particular focus on refining the Mail app experience.

Users now have the option to revert the Mail app to its previous design, including the ability to remove contact photos from the inbox, which can help reduce visual clutter and improve readability for those who prefer a simpler interface.

Another notable improvement is the streamlined access to AppleCare information within the system settings, making it easier for users to check their device’s warranty status and support options without navigating through multiple menus.

The update also includes a range of bug fixes and performance optimizations, addressing issues identified in earlier beta releases to enhance overall system stability and reliability. As with the iPhone counterpart, iPadOS 18.5 developer beta 2 does not introduce any major new features.