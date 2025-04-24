iPadOS 19 Rumored to Bring Mac-Style Menu Bar and Smarter Stage Manager

Apple is preparing a major overhaul for iPadOS 19, aiming to bring the iPad closer to a Mac-like experience. A new leak suggests that the update will introduce a top menu bar and a redesigned multitasking system dubbed Stage Manager 2.0—two features designed to make the iPad more functional with the Magic Keyboard.

Mac-Style Menu Bar for Keyboard Users

When paired with the Magic Keyboard, iPads running iPadOS 19 will reportedly display a macOS-style menu bar. This change shifts the iPad further into laptop territory, giving users familiar top-level navigation instead of relying solely on touch gestures or hidden controls.

The interface adjusts dynamically based on whether the keyboard is connected, offering a tailored experience for work-focused users.

Stage Manager is also set for an upgrade. The new version, called Stage Manager 2.0, automatically activates when a keyboard is attached. It will reportedly offer better window management, faster app switching, and more fluid multitasking. The update reflects Apple’s push to make the iPad a more serious tool for productivity.

Apple Narrows the iPad–Mac Gap

According to the leaker Majin Bu, these changes signal Apple’s intent to narrow the gap between iPadOS and macOS. If accurate, this move could mark one of the most significant updates to the iPad’s software in years.

WWDC 2025 is just weeks away, and expectations are rising. With a Mac-style interface and smarter multitasking on the horizon, iPadOS 19 may redefine how you use your iPad.