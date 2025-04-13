iPadOS 19 To Look More Like macOS 16 Than iOS 19

Apple is planning a big update for iPadOS 19, aiming to make the operating system more like macOS, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. The update is said to focus on productivity, multitasking, and app window management, which could make the iPad more effective for power users who have long requested improvements to its software.

This update comes after years of criticism that the iPad’s hardware capabilities have outpaced its software. Gurman says the changes will help the device operate closer to a Mac, though it will still remain distinct from macOS. The redesign is part of Apple’s efforts to improve its ecosystem, which also includes updates to iOS 19 and macOS 16.

The updates are expected to add design elements inspired by visionOS, such as new icons, menus, and system buttons. These changes will mark the biggest design overhaul for iOS since iOS 7 and for macOS since Big Sur. Apple plans to announce these updates at WWDC 2025 in June, with a probable release later in the year.