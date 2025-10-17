iPadOS 26.0.1 makes some iPad Models slower than iPadOS 18, users say

Apple released iPadOS 26.0.1 on September 30, 2025, as a bug fix and security update. Users updated the point release hoping for fixes but when they open the App Library, swipe with intent, and the animation hesitates or feels a little off than usual, its noticeable right away.

Many iPadOS 26.0.1 users report that specific stutter, especially on M-series iPads. Owners of M1, M2, and even the latest M4 models describe a problem that was not present on earlier releases. The experience feels worse because everything else appears fast until that gesture breaks the rhythm.

People with older chips join the complaint on Reddit, noting similar hiccups on A12 and A16 devices. Others push back and say their devices remain smooth, which makes the issue appear inconsistent. The pattern that emerges points to a software animation problem rather than failing hardware.

What exactly feels slow

The slowdown shows up most clearly when you swipe from the last Home Screen page into App Library. Several users say the transition seems to ignore swipe velocity and restart from zero, which makes the motion feel heavy. The same view opened from the Dock behaves more smoothly, which strengthens the theory that a single animation path is misbehaving.

Developers and early adopters testing iPadOS 26.1 betas report improvements on some devices. Not everyone sees relief, which suggests Apple is still tuning the timing and physics of the transition. You should treat 26.1 as a likely fix path, but not as an across-the-board cure yet.

Why this version stings?

Major releases often arrive with rough edges, yet expectations for iPad performance remain higher. Users who upgraded from iPadOS 18 compare the old fluidity with today’s stutter and feel shortchanged. The contrast makes a minor animation bug feel like a systemwide slowdown, especially during a gesture you perform dozens of times each day.

What you can do now

You can try practical steps while Apple polishes the fix in a point release. Restart your iPad, clear background apps, and test with Reduce Motion toggled in Accessibility settings. Avoid unnecessary system restores, since clean installs rarely solve animation timing bugs.

Consider installing the public 26.1 beta after a full backup if you want early improvements. Most importantly, file feedback with a screen recording so Apple can replicate the issue quickly.