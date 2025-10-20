iPadOS 26.1 beta 4 now available: Here is what’s new

Apple released iPadOS 26.1 beta 4 for developers with build 23B5073a. You can download it from the developer portal right now. A few hours later, Apple also pushed the public beta 4 build, so you can test it without a developer account.

You install this update for stability first. Late-cycle betas usually tighten performance and reduce crashes as Apple moves toward release. Today’s build follows that pattern while adding one timely control that many of you asked for.

The headline change: Liquid Glass control

Beta 4 adds a system toggle to reduce Liquid Glass transparency. You can choose a clearer, more opaque look that improves contrast and legibility in menus, toolbars, and sheets. Find it under Settings > Display & Brightness > Liquid Glass.

If you bounced off the new visual style, this option helps you keep the design while dialing back the glare. Apple continues to tune the interface across iPhone, iPad, and Mac at the same time.

Slide Over returns, with limits

iPadOS 26.1 brings Slide Over back after its removal in 26. You can resize the floating window, which helps on large screens. Apple now limits Slide Over to a single app, so you no longer stack multiple apps for quick switching. Power users will feel that change, but casual multitasking gets simpler.

Elsewhere, you get smaller quality-of-life tweaks: a quicker swipe gesture in Apple Music to change tracks, and a new scrubber for video playback in Photos. These changes make everyday tasks faster without adding cognitive load.

Apple Intelligence and timing

With iPadOS 26.1, Apple Intelligence expands to eight more languages, which widens who can try on-device features during this cycle. Expect the broader 26.1 rollout soon after testing wraps. Keep an eye on Apple’s release feed for the public build.

If you test today’s beta, back up first. Install on a secondary device if your work depends on specific apps. Then live with it for a day. You will know quickly if the Liquid Glass adjustment and stability gains fit your workflow.