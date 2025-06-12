iPadOS 26 Puts Google’s Android OS to Shame

Apple’s iPadOS 26 is a wake-up call for Google. With this update, Apple has finally turned the iPad into a true productivity tool. Android tablets have been trying and failing to achieve this for over a decade. Apple’s software now matches the power of its hardware. That exposes the weaknesses in Google’s Android tablet strategy.

Nirave Gondhia from Digital Trends says that while Android tablets, including high-end models from Samsung and OnePlus, have made gains in multitasking. But their platform still feels compromised. It behaves more like an oversized phone than a desktop-class system. iPadOS 26 changes that for Apple users. It delivers a complete environment that shifts seamlessly between touch and keyboard use. The result: a small Mac when docked, and a polished tablet when undocked.

Apple’s Desktop Experience Is Finally Real

iPadOS 26 introduces a new windowing system that brings the multitasking strengths of macOS to the iPad. With the new menu bar and refined cursor, the iPad now acts like a laptop. Commands appear in familiar locations. Navigation feels natural. There’s no learning curve.

Apple also brought Mac apps like Files and Preview to the iPad, fully optimized. These additions eliminate the last barriers that prevented the iPad from replacing a traditional computer. Android has yet to deliver anything close. Samsung’s DeX helps, and OnePlus’s Open Canvas improves multitasking, but neither offers the same level of polish or consistency.

As reported by users and developers following WWDC 2025, every app on iPadOS 26 now includes a menu bar, even before developers issue updates. That early consistency strengthens the desktop feel and sets a new standard across the tablet market.

Hardware Is Only Half the Story

Google faces a larger problem. Even if Android 16’s windowing system matches Apple’s in theory, it depends on manufacturers choosing to use it. It also won’t run on folding phones. Instead, you’ll need to connect an Android phone to an external monitor. That adds friction and highlights Google’s fragmented approach.

According to developer documentation, Android 16 allows companies to either adopt the desktop mode or replace it with their own. That guarantees ongoing inconsistency. Even Samsung’s DeX, as refined as it is, cannot fix the lack of well-optimized tablet apps.

Image Courtesy: Digital Trends

Then there’s the issue of accessories. Apple’s Magic Keyboard gives the iPad a stable, laptop-like setup that works well in tight spaces. Most Android keyboards lack this stability. They often struggle on laps or uneven surfaces. That’s not a small flaw. A tablet that you can’t use comfortably in transit is just another screen.

As told by early users, iPadOS 26 immediately boosts productivity. It’s fast, familiar, and works with or without a keyboard. Many are now using their iPad as their primary mobile machine. That hasn’t happened with Android tablets, and unless Google addresses the full user experience, it won’t.

Conclusion

Apple didn’t just improve the iPad. With iPadOS 26, it redefined what a tablet can be. Android tablets still offer value. DeX and Open Canvas bring solid features. But next to Apple’s unified experience, they now feel unfinished. Google needs to act, or risk falling even further behind.