An iPhone Just Survived a 1,000-foot Drop With No Damage

Sarvinder Naberhaus took a ride in a vintage biplane, and when she pulled out her iPhone to take pictures, it fell out of the plane in a 1,000-foot drop.

1,000-foot Drop

According to WHO TV in Iowa, where the incident happened, the iPhone was found after the plane landed via Find My iPhone. It took two tries to work, but Ms. Naverhaus found it amidst tall grass in a residential area.

The second passenger, Donna Johnson, said:

I literally went into shock. I asked this is this for real? Is that the same phone? This is a miracle phone, you can’t drop a phone 1000 feet and have it still work!

There is no indication if the iPhone had a case or not.

