LONDON – UK cellular network EE announced the arrival of a new immersive sports viewing experience on Friday. It will offer Augmented Reality-powered tools to those viewing Premier League and other matches as part of its iPhone 12 5G package.

EE And iPhone 12 Seek to Help Fans Kept Out of Stadia

For months, soccer fans in the UK have not been able to go and see their team live. EE is now offering a ‘Match Day Experience’ within the BT Sport App that works with its 5G network and iPhone 12 features to offer an AR viewing experience. The app will provide a 360 view of the pitch, a ‘Watch Together’ tool that lets users video chat with friends and family, with the game on the other side of a split screen, line-ups, formations and in-game stats presented via AR, and event an AR-powered doorway into a stadium. Dolby Atmos sound will also become available later in the season.

The features will be available to users signed up to the networks Full Works Plan for the iPhone 12. They will first be available for Premier League matches broadcast live by BT, which owns EE, on a Saturday lunchtime. UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, and Emirates FA Cup matches shown by the broadcaster, as well as some rugby from the Gallagher Premiership, will also get the Match Day Experience. More matches are set to be added in future. Customers taking out a Full Works Plan also get access to Apple Music, Apple TV+, and Apple Arcade.

Marc Allera, Chief Executive, BT’s consumer division, said: “We continually look for ways to offer customers new and innovative services, allowing them to make the most from their smartphone. Our new Match Day Experience features will provide an amazing array of ways to enhance their sports viewing – over the UK’s number one network for 5G.”