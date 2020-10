The newly announced iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro are now available for pre-order. They start at $799 and $999 respectively on the Apple website.

As well as buying them outright from Apple, either unlocked or with a cell-provider, there are financing options available in both the U.S. and the UK. These allows customers to pay for their new device on a monthly basis. The iPhone 12 mini and Pro Max will both become available for pre-order on November 6.