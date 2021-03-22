The iPhone 12 range could give Apple its best-ever year of smartphone sales. In a new note seen by Cult of Mac, Wedbush analysts Strecker Backe and Daniel Ives predict it will sell between 240 million and 250 million iPhones during the current year.

iPhone 12 Range Could be Apple Bestseller, With ‘Supercycle’ Looming

The analysts wrote:

For the March quarter we believe builds for total iPhones have stayed in the 56 million to 62 million range. For the June quarter we believe builds have stayed basically unchanged and remain in the mid 40 million range. We have not seen a robust launch uptrend such as this in a number of years for Apple and the only iPhone trajectory similar would be the iPhone 6 in 2014 based on our analysis.

This would surpass the 231 million iPhones sold in fiscal 2015, which made the iPhone 6 and 6 Plus the best-selling iPhone models in Apple history. The analysts also indicate that a so-called supercycle could be on the way:

Importantly, with our estimation that 350 million of 950 million iPhones worldwide are currently in the window of an upgrade opportunity, we believe is translating into an unprecedented supercycle upgrade cycle for Cook & Co.

No surprise, China is going to be key. “Geographically speaking, demand in China looks strong coming out of the Chinese New Year and remains a linchpin to our Apple bull thesis,” said the analysts.