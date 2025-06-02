iPhone 13 Pro Users Hit with SIM Lock Bug After Updating to iOS 18.5

Some iPhone 13 Pro users are reporting a serious SIM lock bug after updating to iOS 18.5. The issue restricts cellular access and renders the device unable to connect to mobile networks. While Apple has not acknowledged the issue officially, users have reached out to us directly with their concerns.

The issue allegedly occurs immediately after installing the iOS 18.5 update, even when SIM cards were previously functioning normally. The bug seems to affect the iPhone 13 Pro in particular, and attempts to unlock the SIM or restore cellular service have reportedly been unsuccessful in many cases.



Snippet of a message we received

The users reported checking with their carrier services, including Boost, T-Mobile, and Verizon, to rule out SIM card or connectivity errors. But the issue seems to be with the iOS 18.5 update, and this is backed up in an active thread on Apple’s official support forums where others are experiencing the same problem. In fact, the issue has also been experienced on the latest iPhone 16, which is highly concerning. This adds to the other major iOS 18.5 problems that we reported earlier.

How to Fix the SIM Lock Bug on iOS 18.5?

At the time of writing, the thread has yet to receive a response from an official Apple representative. No workaround has been confirmed by the community. One user reported that a forced restart fixed the issue, though the same solution did not work for many others.

Apple has not yet acknowledged the bug publicly, nor has it released a fix. The company’s official iOS 18.5 release notes make no mention of cellular or SIM-related issues.

For now, users are advised to proceed with caution before updating to iOS 18.5, especially if using an iPhone 13 Pro. If you’ve already installed the update and encounter the SIM lock issue, you can reach out to Apple Support directly or visit a local Apple Store for assistance.

Have you experienced this issue? Let us know your experience. The more reports we gather, the better the chances of getting this bug on Apple’s radar.