The iPhone 13 range is now available to order or pick up in-store. The same is true of the new iPad and iPad mini.

Buy iPhone 13 and iPad mini Now

The iPhone 13, mini, Pro, and Pro Max are all listed as available here in the UK, as is the iPad mini and iPad Customers in Australia and New Zealand have been enjoying their new devices for hours. The U.S online stored had not been updated at the time of this writing, but that will follow shortly.

Those wanting an Apple Watch Series 7 are going to have to be patient for a little bit longer. The wearable is set to become available “later this fall”, according to Apple.