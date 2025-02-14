iPhone 13 Users Will Be Able to Update to iOS 19

If you own an iPhone 13 and wonder whether it will support iOS 19, the short answer is yes. Apple has a consistent track record of providing software updates for iPhones for around five to six years, and the iPhone 13, released in 2021, is well within that support window.

Apple typically supports iPhones with major iOS updates for at least five years. Recent models, including the iPhone 13, will receive updates beyond that timeframe. Since it launched with iOS 15, it will likely support iOS 19, which is expected in 2025.

Why Will iPhone 13 Support iOS 19?

The A15 Bionic chip in the iPhone 13 is still powerful by today’s standards. Apple optimizes its software to run efficiently even on older models. Software Longevity : Apple provides security and feature updates for years, keeping older devices functional and secure.

iOS 18 Compatibility: Since the iPhone 13 will support iOS 18, there's no reason to believe it won't handle iOS 19 as well.

What Features Might Be Limited?

While the iPhone 13 will likely support iOS 19, some newer features may be restricted to more recent models. Apple has reserved AI-driven Apple Intelligence features and camera software upgrades for the latest iPhones.

Now that you know the iPhone 13 is software future-proof, should you buy it on sale now or wait for the rumored iPhone SE 4? Here’s a breakdown to help you get off the fence.