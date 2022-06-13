iPhone 14 Front-Facing Camera to Get New Autofocus Lens According to Analyst Kuo

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claims that Apple is settling on using a 6P autofocusing lens for the iPhone 14 front-facing camera. The new lens is going to be manufactured by Genius.

iPhone 14 Font-Facing Camera Getting new Autofocus Lens

Rumors have been circulating for awhile that the iPhone 14’s selfie camera will receive autofocusing. Notably, Kuo has made reports on Apple improving the camera for years now. However, the analyst now claims that Apple has landed on a specific supplier for an autofocusing camera, as well as other elements.

Kuo has been making regular reports since around March 2022, however, this time the tweet was primarily a link to a fuller document on Medium. A first for the analyst.

Within the article, Kuo stated, “iPhone 14’s front camera will upgrade to AF (vs. the existing FF), significantly improving the selfie and video performance”. Kuo also adds, “The critical hardware upgrades include adding a VCM and upgrading to a 6P lens (vs. the existing 5P)”. In this instance, VCM refers to Voice Coil Motor, which helps the iPhone camera autofocus.

Kuo stated that two companies are benefitting from Apple’s latest decision. Specifically, Genius serves as the main supplier for the 6P lens according to Kuo, who also reports that the ASP is about “20% higher than 5P”.

Furthermore, Kuo also stated that CCM maker Cowell will benefit from the vertical integration of CCM and VCM. Cowell is under the Luxshare ICT group. Kuo additionally stated that Luxshare ICT is the new VCM supplier for the iPhone front-facing camera. CCM referring to Color Correction Matrix, which helps achieve color consistency when several different cameras come together to capture a scene.

Typically, Apple does not reveal the suppliers it is using for its components. However, reports have shown the company looked to Largan for its VCMs.

Apple is likely going to introduce the iPhone 14 lineup during an event in September or October.