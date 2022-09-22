iPhone 14 Mod Features Transparent Glass to Show Internal Design of Phone

A user has made the decision to mod the iPhone 14 to feature a transparent back glass panel that helps reveal the various components inside the device.

The new base model iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus feature a new redesign that allows for a more repair-friendly device, which includes a removable back glass panel. This new redesign allows users to more easily make aftermarket modifications and repairs to the new device.

Mod Brings Transparent Back Glass to iPhone 14

The new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus feature a new removable glass back panel, and a user has replaced the back of their device with a transparent back glass. This new transparent glass reveals the battery, wireless charging coil, logic board, Taptic Engine, internal side of the Lightning connector and more. Additionally, the modded iPhone 14 even has a custom rear camera housing featuring a frosted finish.

While several Twitter accounts have been sharing photos of the mod, right now, it is uncertain who can take claim for the original source.

In terms of removable back glass, the iPhone 14 and Plus are the first models to include this feature since the iPhone 4S. While this is just a start for those that like to mod, no doubt we will be seeing more creative mods as users get more access to these devices.

Enter at Your Own Risk

However, while modding is fun, it does come with some risks. One issue the iPhone 14 and iPhone Plus have is that Apple has a requirement for technicians to complete “System Configuration” after the replacement of back glass on iPhone 14 models. This is according to internal documents from Apple.

Right now, it is not entirely clear what will happen should someone try to avoid the System Configuration process. However, possibilities include a simple non-genuine part warning in iOS to impacting the functionality within certain features, such as wireless charging.

In short, this may void your warranty, so as always, proceed with caution.

While it is rather interesting that Apple did include an internal redesign for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, the same can not be said for the Pro and the Pro Max. However, while the new iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max do not have this feature, this does not seem to be stopping the devices from becoming incredibly popular.

Are you looking forward to the new internal redesign on the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus? What do you think of the transparent back glass? Let us know in the comments.