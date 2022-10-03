iPhone 14 Plus Showing Delivery Estimate Delays Week of Launch

The new iPhone 14 Plus, the latest 6.7-inch phone from Apple that isn’t a Pro, is officially launching this Friday, Oct. 7.

With the launch, Apple’s website currently shows shipping delays into next week for all iPhone 14 Plus models and configurations.

iPhone 14 Plus Launches this Week, Expect Delays

With the launch of the iPhone 14 Plus this Friday, Apple’s U.S. order page now gives delivery estimates between Tuesday, Oct. 11 and Thursday, Oct. 13 for iPhone 14 Plus models. For colors, this includes Blue, Purple, Midnight, Starlight and PRODUCT(RED). For storage capacities, this includes 128GB, 256GB and 512GB.

The launch of the iPhone 14 Plus comes three weeks after the other iPhone 14 models in the family, and four weeks since pre-orders began. The iPhone 14 Plus is meant for those that are looking for a larger phone without all the features found in the Pro series. However, demand for the new Plus has not managed to hit the heights Apple was looking for.

Following the start of pre-orders, tech analyst Ming-Chi Kuo stated that the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus have had “lackluster” pre-order results, with numbers dipping below that of the third-generation iPhone SE and the iPhone 13 mini. Rumors are beginning to circulate that the new segmentation strategy found in the iPhone 14 may not be a success.

Looking Ahead

Additionally, following lower than expected demand for the iPhone 14 Plus, alongside an increase demand in the iPhone 14 Pro series, reports suggest that Apple is asking suppliers to move iPhone 14 production capacity to the iPhone 14 Pro series. Right now, the Pro Max has seen the most demand.

There are also reports that Apple has shelved these plans to increase production of the two Pro devices. However, the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max continue to see great demand.

Lastly, the iPhone 14 Plus, just like the base model iPhone 14, features the same chip as the iPhone 13 Pro, camera improvements as well as other minor enhancements. Interestingly, while reviewers are quick to state that the iPhone 14 and Plus are far too similar to the iPhone 13 Pro, many do overlook the fact that the new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus are more easier to repair and customize.

