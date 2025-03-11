iPhone 15 Pro Clicks Keyboard Case Works on iPhone 16e Despite Imperfect Fit

A recent Reddit post has highlighted an interesting compatibility discovery involving the Clicks Founders edition keyboard. The keyboard, originally designed for the iPhone 15 Pro, has been successfully used on the new iPhone 16e.

Despite not being a perfect fit, all buttons and controls function properly, including volume and power actions. This compatibility is notable, as it shows that some accessories designed for previous models can still be used with newer devices.

The user who shared this experience noted that there is no noticeable input lag when typing with the Clicks keyboard on the iPhone 16e. This means that the keyboard responds quickly and effectively, similar to using the on-screen keyboard.

The discussion around this discovery has been light-hearted, with users commenting on the imperfect fit and joking about the condition of the keyboard, which was apparently damaged by a cat. Overall, this finding gives users more options for using older accessories with newer devices, which can be cost-effective and convenient.