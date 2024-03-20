iPhone 16 Could Feature Ultra-Thin Bezel Technology to Maximize Screen Real Estate

We have been hearing rumors about the iPhone 16 series for a while now. And now, a new report surfaced online suggesting that Apple intends to use a new ultra-thin bezel technology to increase the display size on the next iPhone 16 series.

According to a report from SisaJournal, Apple is reportedly planning to reduce the bezel at the bottom of the display by using Border Reduction Structure (BRS) technology. To achieve this, BRS condenses the internal copper wiring into a smaller unit.

Moreover, the report states that Apple intends to include the borderless display technology in all the iPhone 16 family members, scheduled to launch later this year.

The rumor mill also suggests that Apple previously tried to integrate the technology inside iPhones, but those efforts failed because of thermal concerns. However, recent developments in heat dissipation technology could likely be the reason behind Apple’s redoubled efforts to implement BRS.

However, it won’t be the first time Apple has tried to reduce the bezels on its iPhone. Apple lowered the bezels on iPhone 15 Pro models, using Low-injection pressure over-molding, or LIPO, resulting in a smaller display border size of 1.5 millimeters, compared to around 2.2 millimeters on iPhone 14 models.

If this news pans out to be true, the iPhone 16 Pro models will feature noticeably larger displays compared to the existing iPhone 15 Pro models.

Besides this, rumors also suggest that the iPhone 16 series will receive a battery capacity boost, with Apple targeting the best-ever battery life for the iPhone 16 Pro. Word on the street is that the iPhone 16 Pro will have a 5x optical zoom, which is currently exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Moreover, a leak suggests that iPhone 16 Pro models will have a capture button for better photography.

