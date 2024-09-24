iPhone 16 Pro Max and Pro Are Fragile, Get a Case or Applecare+

Despite featuring an upgraded second-generation Ceramic Shield, Apple’s latest iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max models have proven surprisingly fragile in recent drop tests conducted by Allstate Protection Plans and many other YouTubers. The tests, which simulated real-world accidents, revealed that the new devices are still highly susceptible to damage when dropped onto hard surfaces.

Allstate’s “DropBot” was used to test the iPhone 16 Pro Max from a height of six feet.

In a front-down drop, the display shattered and the titanium frame suffered visible scuffs, device wasn’t usable after the drop.

A back-down drop resulted in shattered rear glass and damage to the camera housing, though the phone remained functional.

These results emphasize the ongoing vulnerability of glass-covered smartphones to impact damage. While Apple says that it has improved durability, the tests reveal that users should still stay cautious or put on the case.

The iPhone 16 models has the same IP67 water resistance as their predecessors, so users at least can be tension free when it comes to water protection and it remains a strong point for the devices. However, the fragility in drop tests shows the importance of cases or insurance plans like AppleCare+.

AppleCare+ for the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max is priced at $199 for two years or $9.99 monthly. With this coverage, screen or back glass replacements cost just $29, compared to $379 and $199 respectively without AppleCare+. Specially when Apple has been skyrocketing the prices of their repair parts. Here is how you can renew your AppleCare+.

