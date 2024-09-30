iPhone 16 Pro Models DOES NOT Charge at 45W Speeds

Recent tests have shown that the iPhone 16 Pro Max can charge at 45W speeds despite a Chinese regulatory filing suggesting otherwise. While the device does show some improvements over its predecessor, the actual charging capabilities fall short of the rumored 45W, as seen at MacRumors.

ChargerLAB conducted extensive testing on the iPhone 16 Pro Max using various Apple and third-party chargers. Their findings revealed that the device achieves maximum sustained charging speeds of approximately 30W. Although a peak charging speed of 37W was seen with Apple’s 140W USB-C power adapter, it remains unclear how long the device maintained this rate.

Similarly, PhoneArena’s review of the standard iPhone 16 showed a peak charging speed of 38W, but only under extreme conditions such as benchmark testing or gaming. Under normal usage, the iPhone 16 maintained a charging speed closer to 20W.

These results show a modest improvement over the iPhone 15 Pro models, which reportedly peaked at 27W. However, Apple’s official stance remains unchanged, stating that all iPhone 16 models can achieve a 50% charge in about 30 minutes using a 20W or higher USB-C charger – the same claim made for the iPhone 15 lineup.

The iPhone 16 series can technically use a fast charging method called USB-C Power Delivery 3.0, which lets charging at a high speed (45W). However, in reality, it doesn’t charge as fast as it could. This slower charging speed is because of the way Apple designed the phone’s software and hardware, not allowing it to reach its full charging potential.