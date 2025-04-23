iPhone 16 Pro Sales Dip as Consumers Shift to Base Models in US Market

Apple’s latest quarterly iPhone sales show a notable shift in consumer behavior: fewer buyers are choosing the iPhone 16 Pro. Instead, many are opting for the more affordable base model.

Data from Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP) reveals that the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max together made up just 38% of US iPhone sales in Q1. That’s a clear drop from the 45% share their iPhone 15 Pro counterparts held during the same period last year. While the 16 Pro Max maintained steady demand, the smaller 16 Pro lost ground—down to 17% of sales from 22% last year.

Base Model Gains at the Expense of the Pro

At the same time, the base iPhone 16 gained traction. It accounted for 20% of total iPhone sales in the US this quarter, compared to just 14% for the iPhone 15 a year ago. The iPhone 16 Plus held steady with no major shifts. These numbers suggest many buyers who might have gone for the Pro chose the base model instead.

According to CIRP, Apple’s strategy to enhance the base iPhone 16 paid off. With the introduction of the iPhone 16e—an even more budget-friendly option—Apple needed to draw a clearer line between entry-level and mid-tier.

The upgrades to the standard iPhone 16 helped it stand out, but they may have pulled some demand away from the 16 Pro.

Early Signs from the iPhone 16e

The iPhone 16e, introduced partway through the quarter, already accounts for 7% of US iPhone sales. That’s higher than the iPhone SE in the same period last year, showing early momentum in the newly carved-out budget segment.

CIRP reports that all five iPhone 16 models combined for 74% of US sales in Q1 2025. That’s up from 68% for the iPhone 15 lineup last year—growth largely driven by the addition of the 16e.

While the Pro Max remains a strong performer, Apple’s broader shift toward affordability and segmentation is reshaping the US iPhone market. Whether the Pro line can recover its previous share may depend on what Apple delivers with the iPhone 17 later this year.