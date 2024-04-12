iPhone 16 Pro to Launch in 4 Beautiful New Colors

Rumors suggest Apple will launch the iPhone 16 in early September. This year’s lineup will feature the iPhone 16, 16 Plus, 16 Pro, and 16 Pro Max. We don’t expect a lot of changes compared to the iPhone 15. However, it looks like those will come in the form of software with iOS 18, and Apple plans to unveiled that at its annual WWDC on June 10.

iPhone colors are something everyone looks forward to every year. We already know the 7 new colors in which the iPhone 16 will be released. Now, we also have the list of colors to expect in the Pro models. There will be 4, and vary from last year.

Besides the classic Space Black and White, Apple plans to launch two new colors: Grey and Rose. We don’t know the exact color tone of those, but it’s not difficult to get an idea of it. If we combine this with the 7 colors of the regular iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus, there’s truly an option for everyone. No matter their preferences, there’s will be 11 colors to choose from.

For the Pro models, rumors claim Apple will polish the outer titanium to create a slightly more reflective surface. It would be a mix between the stainless steel of the iPhone 14 Pro and the matte titanium of the iPhone 15 Pro. Besides that, we expect the iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max to be 0.2 inches bigger than their predecessors. However, according to recent reports there wouldn’t be any more outer changes other than size and color. The real differences will be inside, and possibly with exclusive AI features from iOS 18, although that’s just speculation. We are just 5 months from the official iPhone 16 launch, so we’ll know soon.

